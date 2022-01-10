Juventus produce stunning fightback to beat Roma in seven-goal thriller

Atleti said Simeone, captain Koke, midfielder Hector Herrera plus forwards Antoine Griezmann and Joao Felix all tested positive for the coronavirus
Football1 week ago
Juventus scored three goals in seven second-half minutes to complete an astonishing comeback and beat AS Roma 4-3 on Sunday after goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny saved a late penalty to keep them in front at the Stadio Olimpico.
Tammy Abraham put hosts Roma in front before Paulo Dybala made it 1-1 going into the break.
Goals from Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Lorenzo Pellegrini put Roma in charge early in the second half.
Juve fought back as Manuel Locatelli and Dejan Kulusevski scored within two minutes of each other and Mattia De Sciglio fired home a fourth on the 77th minute.
Roma were awarded a penalty after Matthijs de Ligt was shown a second yellow for handball with nine minutes remaining, but Szczesny guessed the right way to save Pellegrini’s penalty in front of a stunned home crowd.
Juventus moved up to 38 points in fifth place, six points ahead of eighth-placed Roma.
Atleti said Simeone, captain Koke, midfielder Hector Herrera plus forwards Antoine Griezmann and Joao Felix all tested positive for the coronavirus
Football1 week ago
Van Dijk did not look for excuses for the loss on Tuesday despite Leicester's goal scored by Ademola Lookman coming from their only shot on target
Football1 week ago
The 39-year-old Spaniard first had the infection in March 2020
Football1 week ago
Ronaldo said on social media that it was "a dream come true"
Football1 week ago
This brings the total number of infected first-team players to six
Football1 week ago
Spurs are still unbeaten in the league since Antonio Conte took the helm early last month
Football1 week ago
Hugo Maradona was a former Argentine youth international midfielder
Football1 week ago
Neville singled out Ronaldo and Bruno Fernandes for their attitude during Monday's 1-1 Premier League draw at Newcastle United
Football1 week ago