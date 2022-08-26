Huge demand for Messi's Argentina match tickets at Qatar World Cup

Leeds climbed up to second in the standings, while Chelsea's first loss left them down in 12th
Tickets for two games featuring Lionel Messi's Argentina have been the top attractions for fans at this year's World Cup in Qatar, according to the tournament's chief organiser.
Argentina's first round group games against arch-rivals Mexico on November 26 and Saudi Arabia on November 22 were the "most requested" in ticket applications Nasser Al-Khater, CEO of the Qatar organising committee, told the QNA national news agency late Wednesday.
Both matches will be at the 80,000-capacity Lusail stadium, where the World Cup final will be staged on December 18.
The official did not give figures but the Argentina-Mexico match was sold out in the first round of online sales at the start of the year.
Fifa said this month 2.45 million tickets have been sold for the first World Cup in an Arab nation, which Al-Khater promised would be "a great carnival."
There are 3.2 million tickets in total with more than one million going to sponsors and Fifa partners.
Argentina and Mexico have been named among the top ticket-buying countries along with Qatar, the United States, England, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, France, Brazil and Germany.
Qatar has said it expects about 1.2 million visitors at the 32-nation event that starts November 20.
United fans are planning to protest against their club owners during the Premier League match against Liverpool
It is the first time Arsenal have won their first three Premier League games in 18 years
Kane scored his 185th Premier League goal. No other player has scored more Premier League goals for a single club
Giggs is on trial on charges of assault and use of coercive behavior against an ex-girlfriend
With more than one million people expected to arrive in Qatar, the government is taking no chances with their multi-billion dollar preparations
The suspension will remain in place, until the AIFF regains full control of its daily affairs
Police quickly arrested a suspect and Lewandowski got his watch back before participating in the practice session