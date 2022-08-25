Holders Real Madrid get favourable draw in Champions League

It is the first time Arsenal have won their first three Premier League games in 18 years
Holders Real Madrid will take on RB Leipzig, Shakhtar Donetsk and Celtic in the Champions League group stage while Barcelona will face Bayern Munich and Inter Milan following the draw on Thursday.
Real captured a record-extending 14th European crown when they beat Liverpool in last season's final and, on paper, Carlo Ancelotti's side should have few problems in making the last 16 from Group F.
Barcelona striker Robert Lewandowski will take on his former side in the group stage after the five-times champions were drawn with Bayern in Group C along with Inter and Viktoria Plzen.
Manchester City forward Erling Haaland will also face his former employers as the English champions were drawn in Group G with Borussia Dortmund. Sevilla and FC Copenhagen completed the group.
Qatari-owned Paris St Germain begin their quest for a maiden trophy in Europe's elite club competition in a tricky Group H with Juventus, Benfica and Maccabi Haifa.
Last season's runners-up Liverpool meet Ajax Amsterdam, Napoli and Rangers in Group A.
The Champions League group stage will begin earlier than usual on Sept. 6 and conclude ahead of this year's World Cup finals which take place in Qatar from November 20 to December 18.
The Champions League knockout stages begin in February, with the final taking place in Istanbul's Ataturk Olympic Stadium in June.
Kane scored his 185th Premier League goal. No other player has scored more Premier League goals for a single club
Giggs is on trial on charges of assault and use of coercive behavior against an ex-girlfriend
With more than one million people expected to arrive in Qatar, the government is taking no chances with their multi-billion dollar preparations
The suspension will remain in place, until the AIFF regains full control of its daily affairs
Police quickly arrested a suspect and Lewandowski got his watch back before participating in the practice session
The launch date for the next sales phase will be announced in late September
Ratcliffe, head of chemical company INEOS, is from the Manchester area and a long-standing United fan