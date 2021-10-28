UAE: Best places for Diwali meals 2021

By Michelle Young Published: Thu 28 Oct 2021, 3:35 PM

The celebratory vibes are in the air and our agile minds are already scouting options for Diwali special delicacies. And why not, the Festival of Lights is incomplete without a sumptuous traditional meal, irresistible snacks and mouth-watering sweets. Here are some places where you can indulge in delicious chaat, hearty Indian meals and melt-in-your-mouth sweets.

Chutney’s

Bringing authentic Indian flavours — from spicy to savoury — their Diwali menu is as shimmering as the vibrant festival itself. Indulge in their eternal favourite Chef’s Royal Thali. Both, vegetarian and non-vegetarian set menu includes tangy chaat starters, jhinga lasooni, paneer Rajasthani, subs methi palak, subz zaffrani biryani. The offer is valid from November 2-4.

Location: Mövenpick Hotel & Apartments Bur Dubai, Oud Metha

Average cost: Dh140 veg thali and Dh160 non-veg thali

Roobaru

Are you looking to explore a new eatery that serves finger-licking Indian cuisine and sweets for the festive season? Head to this freshly-opened restaurant for a mix of dishes from vibrant neighbourhoods and streets of India. Try their signatures, such as Sharjah Sambusa which includes crushed cheddar cheese samosa topped with Oman chips, sweet yogurt and tangy date tamarind chutney; and Truffle Kulcha and Mysore lamb shank.

Location: DT1 Residential Tower

Average cost: Dh230 for two

Dhaba Lane

The festive season is in full swing here, which reflects in their elaborate Diwali menu. A spread of delectable meals from across India, foodies can enjoy everything from Moradabad’s veg seekh kebabs served on a royal platter, Hyderabad’s mutton biryani slow-cooked in an earthen pot, Kolkata’s fish curry pata, to palak patta chaat with chai. The set menu includes a beverage, starter, main course — dal makhni, biryani, assorted breads and two desserts.

Location: Al Karama

Average cost: Dh52 for vegetarian and Dh55 for non-vegetarian platters

India Bistro

Known for ladling up traditional Indian dishes with a modern spin, this restaurant has a mouth-watering festive menu, including sweet-sour chaats, pani-puri, peri peri chicken, zaituni paneer tikka, burrata butter chicken, railway mutton curry, chicken tikka masala, dal makhni, purvaanchal ka saag, dum biryani, slow-cooked chicken Awadh biryani. The Diwali buffet will last from November 3-6, 12 pm to 12 am.

Location: World Trade Centre

Average cost: Dh89

Kathiawar

Tantalise your tastebuds this Diwali with the distinct spicy, fiery and colourful Kathiawari cuisine, straight from the land of Gujarat. With their Diwali special festive thali which is on offer from October 18 until November 5, from 12 pm to 12 am, the restaurant offers three main courses and a delectable spread of traditional mithai box. Indulge in spicy sev tamatar, undhiyu, baigan bharta, bharela baigan, kaju karela masala, methi thepla and much more.

Location: Al Karama

Average cost: Dh50

Chhappan Bhog

From north Indian delicacies like rajma chawal, pindi chhole, sarson ka saag, to savoury street sides like chaats, kebabs, biryani, and south Indian favourites, appease your appetite this Diwali from November 4 to 6, 12 pm-12 am. Finish off your meal with their special festive sweet boxes, including Indian sweets like kaju katli, anjeer barfi, Amritsari barfi, badam pista roll, kesar pista barfi, rose katli, gulkand bahar, kamal phool, honey dew, khajoor barfi, apricot barfi and nutty buddy.

Location: Al Karama, Discovery Gardens

Average cost: Dh95 for two; sweet boxes start from Dh50