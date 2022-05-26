Must-try Vietnamese restaurants in Dubai

Our round-up for the finest fare in town

By Laraib Anwer Published: Thu 26 May 2022, 7:48 PM

Spicy curries, seafood gems and noodles to die for, Vietnamese cuisine has a lot to offer. What’s more? Most of the options are light on the stomach and even healthy. Here is our roundup of the finest Vietnamese fare.

Saigon

Focusing on originality and nutritional value, Saigon brings to you authentic Vietnamese cuisine that also goes light on the belly. With signature dishes like Pho and Bun, Chien Gion, and scrumptious Goi or salads, you are in for a heavenly treat. Known for their kid-friendly environment, they offer a special kids’ corner called Goc Tre Nho.

Venue: Jumeirah Lake Towers, Dubai

Price: Dh 150 for two people (approx.)

Hanoi Naturally

Surround yourself with radiant vibes as you devour the natural taste of Vietnam with the likes of bun bowls, summer rolls and noodle soups at Hanoi Naturally. With a kid-friendly space and reasonable prices, this is the perfect spot to eat out with family and friends. Experience these re

freshing flavours as you escape the heat.

Venue: Jumeirah Lake Towers, Dubai

Price: Dh 150 for two people (approx.)

Vietnamese Foodies

Vietnamese Foodies welcomes you with its comfy and cozy wooden vibe. Imagine yourself sitting under a bamboo shade as you enjoy these delicacies made of fresh ingredients. A perfect haven for health-conscious customers, they offer healthy paleo, vegan, dairy-free and gluten-free dishes.x

Venue: Burj Vista Residence, Downtown Dubai

Price: Dh 170 for two people (approx.)

Indochine

Surrounded by art, fascinating LED lights and endless mementos from Vietnam, you won’t only taste it on your plate but in the air too. With an additional business lunch menu, fresh foods and desserts for days, make sure to indulge in the finest Vietnamese cuisine in Dubai.

Venue: DIFC, Dubai

Price: Dh 430 for two people (approx.)

Vietnamese Snack Food Café

If you’re in a rush and looking to grab a quick bite, Vietnamese Snack Food Café has got you covered. Known for their authenticity and large servings, enjoy this aesthetically pleasing café with its perfectly served food for the ’gram. The additional vegan and vegetarian food options add to its charm.

Venue: Jumeirah Lake Towers, Dubai

Price: Dh 155 for two people (approx.)