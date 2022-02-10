Dubai: Best Valentine's Day food deals

Love is in the air (and on the plate)

By Tobith Tom Published: Thu 10 Feb 2022, 11:19 PM

The perfect way to celebrate Valentine’s Day is to take your partner to experience some of the carefully crafted Valentine’s Day menus. Whether it’s the view or the food, here’s a guide to celebrating the romantic evening in style...

Vida Emirates Hills

The perfect place to bring your perfect date! Enjoy a mouthwatering three-course menu at Vida Emirates Hills with dishes such as grilled black angus beef tenderloin, grilled tiger prawn, smoked salmon, and more food to fall in love!

Price: Dh699 (for two)

Location: Vida Emirates Hills, Dubai

Marea DIFC

Along with its famous Italian seafood-inspired menu, Marea will provide a complimentary dessert for the couples as the perfect way to celebrate the romantic evening! Marea also offers a late-night private lounge for drinks and entertainment.

Price: Dh595 (for two)

Location: DIFC, Dubai

MYRRA

This Valentine’s Day, try out Mediterranean menu inspired by four types of love: Agape (love of humanity), Eros (romantic love), Ludus (exciting love) and Philautia (self-love). Their sumptuous spreads are a must-try!

Price: Dh595 (for two)

Location: Palm Jumeirah, Dubai

Jehangirs

A place that makes you feel like royalty! Savour the flavours of the Mughlai cuisine with their three-course meal, including Pumpkin Soup or Murgh Badami Sorba, mouth-watering appetisers like Dahi Kebab, Hariyalo Salmon Tikka, and much more.

Price: Dh140 (for two)

Location: Al Mankhool, Dubai

White Dubai

Take a trip down memory lane, in their vintage rom-com movie-themed venue! Their retro-themed restaurant creates the perfect ambience for couples to savour their delicious cuisine, while enjoying the surroundings.

Price: Dh899 (for two)

Location: Nad Al Sheba, Dubai

AMMOS Greek Restaurant

A menu that is set to celebrate romance, with wide variety of oysters with shallots vinegar; lobster pasta as the main course and finally for dessert, you cannot miss their Semifreddo vanilla on a biscuit base with red fruit sauce!

Price: Dh385 (for two)

Location: Jumeirah Beach Residence(JBR), Dubai