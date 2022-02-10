Dubai: Best Valentine's Day food deals

Your fix for the best local food joints
The perfect way to celebrate Valentine’s Day is to take your partner to experience some of the carefully crafted Valentine’s Day menus. Whether it’s the view or the food, here’s a guide to celebrating the romantic evening in style...
Vida Emirates Hills
The perfect place to bring your perfect date! Enjoy a mouthwatering three-course menu at Vida Emirates Hills with dishes such as grilled black angus beef tenderloin, grilled tiger prawn, smoked salmon, and more food to fall in love!
Price: Dh699 (for two)
Location: Vida Emirates Hills, Dubai
Marea DIFC
Along with its famous Italian seafood-inspired menu, Marea will provide a complimentary dessert for the couples as the perfect way to celebrate the romantic evening! Marea also offers a late-night private lounge for drinks and entertainment.
Price: Dh595 (for two)
Location: DIFC, Dubai
MYRRA
This Valentine’s Day, try out Mediterranean menu inspired by four types of love: Agape (love of humanity), Eros (romantic love), Ludus (exciting love) and Philautia (self-love). Their sumptuous spreads are a must-try!
Price: Dh595 (for two)
Location: Palm Jumeirah, Dubai
Jehangirs
A place that makes you feel like royalty! Savour the flavours of the Mughlai cuisine with their three-course meal, including Pumpkin Soup or Murgh Badami Sorba, mouth-watering appetisers like Dahi Kebab, Hariyalo Salmon Tikka, and much more.
Price: Dh140 (for two)
Location: Al Mankhool, Dubai
White Dubai
Take a trip down memory lane, in their vintage rom-com movie-themed venue! Their retro-themed restaurant creates the perfect ambience for couples to savour their delicious cuisine, while enjoying the surroundings.
Price: Dh899 (for two)
Location: Nad Al Sheba, Dubai
AMMOS Greek Restaurant
A menu that is set to celebrate romance, with wide variety of oysters with shallots vinegar; lobster pasta as the main course and finally for dessert, you cannot miss their Semifreddo vanilla on a biscuit base with red fruit sauce!
Price: Dh385 (for two)
Location: Jumeirah Beach Residence(JBR), Dubai
