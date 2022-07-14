6 must-try crepes in the UAE

By Laraib Anwer Published: Thu 14 Jul 2022, 7:09 PM

If you have got a bit of a sweet tooth or are just looking for a dessert to bond over with friends, crepes are the way to go. Light and breezy on the gut, and rich on the tongue with any topping you want, these treats will keep you hooked on as you devour them. Here are some of the top spots in the UAE for crepes...

Waffle and Crepe

Hoping to sneak out of office for a sweet break? Waffle and Crepe is your place. Offering a multitude of crepe options like classic, lotus, pistachio, kinder and many more, your cravings are sure to be satisfied. And if you are looking for a change from crepes, then their wide variety of milkshakes, waffles, pancakes will work their charm.

Venue: Dubai Silicon Oasis, Dubai

Price: Dh 100 for two people (approx.)

Mom’s Crepe

A food truck always makes the foodie experience more exciting. This hot red mini truck giving you a flavour of home does exactly that. Providing you with the most bizarre options of crepes you have ever come across, they offer specialties like crepe zaatar, crepe mozzarella cheese, crepe smarties, crepe Nutella and peanut butter and more.

Venue: Ibn Battuta Mall, Dubai

Price: Dh 100 for two people (approx.)

Crepe N Crave

If you are hoping to eat something sweet in between your classes, Crepe N Crave is calling out to you. They make crepes with the most fun presentation and ingredients, some of them being brownie sushi crepe, lotus crepe, pislot crepe and saffron crepe. Be sure to master the gram with these wonders.

Venue: University City, Sharjah

Price: Dh 50 for two people (approx.)

Freez

A classic for desserts, Freez is the ultimate heaven for chocolate lovers. There is no limit when it comes to the menu. Crepes of every type, waffles, pancakes, kunafas dripping in chocolate and kinder, satisfy all your sweet cravings here. The famous dessert joint is a must try in the country.

Venue: Multiple locations

Price: Dh 70 for two people (approx.)

Crepe Castle Cafe

Crepes have no limit. Nutella, Strawberry, Kinder, Sushi, Oreo, you name it. Crepe Castle Cafe offers these versatile treats with additional bizarre ones like Crepe Spicy Cheetos and Crepe Oman Chips. Perfect for late night cravings, they offer a cozy seating for you to experiment and munch on crepes, waffles, pancakes and drinks.

Venue: Jumeirah Village, Dubai

Price: Dh 75 for two people (approx.)

Holy Crepe and More

Crepes inspired by your favourite chocolates always bring a sense of nostalgia, and Holy Crepe and More is prepared to take you down that memory lane. With options like Twix crepe, Mars crepe, Flake crepes, Oreo crepes, Reese’s crepes and the beloved Malteser’s crepes to choose from, cool down in the summer heat with these gems.

Venue: Al Khalidiya, Abu Dhabi

Price: Dh 100 for two people (approx.)