New UAE corporate tax lowest in GCC

The rise in M1 was due to Dh0.6 billion increase in Currency in Circulation Outside Banks and Dh13.8 billion increase in Monetary Deposits
Finance3 weeks ago
The UAE on Monday introduced a federal corporate tax on business profits starting from June 1, 2023 for the first time.
It introduced the corporate tax at the rate of 9 per cent, the lowest in the six-nation Gulf Cooperation Council, to keep a low base to maintain its attractiveness for businesses.
Bahrain is the only GCC country that has not introduced the corporate tax, as Qatar, Oman, Saudi Arabia and Kuwait have already implemented corporate taxes.
In Saudi Arabia, the rate of income tax is 20 per cent of the net adjusted profits while Kuwait and Qatar charged a flat rate of 15 per cent and 10 per cent, respectively, with certain exceptions available.
Omani companies and foreign entities that have a permanent establishment in Oman will have to pay the corporate tax at the rate of 15 per cent of profits.
