FAB withdraws offer for Egypt’s EFG Hermes

Sheikh Maktoum discusses the strong partnership between Dubai and the US banking conglomerate
Finance3 weeks ago
First Abu Dhabi Bank (FAB) on Thursday announced that the bank has withdrawn its offer for a controlling stake in EFG Hermes due to uncertain global market.
In a statement, the Abu Dhabi-based banking giant said it withdrew the non-binding offer submitted in February to buy at least 51 per cent of Egyptian investment bank.
“After careful consideration and in the context of ongoing global market uncertainty and volatile macroeconomic conditions, FAB has decided to withdraw its non-binding offer submitted on 9 February 2022,” according to the statement.
FAB’s offer valued Egypt’s biggest investment bank at nearly $1.2 billion.
Shares in FAB closed 3.25 per cent down at Dh22.64 with 224.79 million shares changing hands on Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange, which fell 1.4 per cent to 9,947.74 points.
EFG Hermes shares also slumped by almost a fifth and was trading at 15.46 Egyptian pounds ($0.8420) in early trade compared to FAB’s offer of 19 pounds per share.
“Egypt remains a strategically important market for FAB, where the bank will continue to support its customers and employees and continue to invest in the growth of its well-established partnerships and operations in Egypt,” FAB statement said.
FAB already owns banking licences in Egypt — its own subsidiary and the Egyptian unit of Lebanon’s Bank Audi, which it acquired last year.
FAB withdrew its offer for EFG Hermes a day after when ADQ announced that it executed several transactions in public-listed Egyptian companies in key sectors such as banks, logistics, fertiliser and chemical industries. Abu Dhabi’s state holding company has bought shares worth $1.85 billion in five publicly traded Egyptian companies, helping Egypt after the Ukraine crisis prompted foreign investors to flee, according to Reuters.
Egypt has been on the hunt for foreign exchange since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine prompted investors to pull billions of dollars out of its treasury markets, leading the central bank to devalue the currency by 14 per cent on March 21.
Industry players had said before the currency devaluation and Russia-Ukraine conflict that FAB may have to raise its bid, given EFG’s outsized influence over Egypt’s financial markets and supercharged growth of its fintech businesses.
“FAB may return at a later date and at a revised valuation,” said Hasnain Malik, head of equity research at Tellimer.
The process also dragged because the deal required approval from different regulatory bodies, two sources close to the matter said, adding that FAB had not started due diligence.
FAB declined to comment beyond its initial statement.
— With inputs from Reuters
Sheikh Maktoum discusses the strong partnership between Dubai and the US banking conglomerate
Finance3 weeks ago
Faysal Islami offering complete Shariah-compliant banking solutions and investment opportunities in Pakistan under the RDA umbrella
Finance3 weeks ago
Approves cash dividend of 48.5% of net profits for the year 2021
Finance3 weeks ago
The Dubai Financial Market-listed Shuaa said its investment would provide growth capital, allowing Souqalmal to execute on an ambitious growth plan over the next 24 months
Finance3 weeks ago
The US, the Philippines, North Korea, Libya and Eritrea are some of the countries which charge a tax on the global revenue of their citizens and residents
Finance3 weeks ago
Deferred tax liabilities are the amounts of corporate taxes payables in future periods
Finance1 month ago
Advised and lead arranged in excess of $95 billion for sovereign, financial institutions and corporate clients across the credit spectrum
Finance1 month ago
The tax authorities may ask businesses to pay tax on more income than the income booked in the statement of comprehensive income, which leads to more taxable profits
Finance1 month ago