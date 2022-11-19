No alcohol in public, avoid fanaticism: Dubai Police issue rules for Fifa World Cup celebrations

'Enjoy our city of tolerance, express your excitement by respecting local laws', says force as it issues a visitors' guide

by A Staff Reporter Published: Sat 19 Nov 2022, 11:59 AM Last updated: Sat 19 Nov 2022, 12:02 PM

Cheer in Dubai, cheer safely: This is the message from the Dubai Police to football fans who have flocked to the Emirate from around the world. Dubai is serving as a gateway for World Cup fans travelling to Doha, while also being home to several fan zones that will stream the matches live.

The police have urged football fans to respect local laws as they cheer for their favourite teams for the Fifa World Cup 2022.

“Dubai welcomes you during the World Cup. Enjoy our city of tolerance and openness, and take part in our thriving international community,” the police tweeted on Saturday.

The force has issued a visitors’ guide, which contains details about the top spots to watch matches, fan zones and getting around Dubai.

“Please adhere to the public guidelines and morals and follow the instructions,” the police say in the guide, as they issued the rules that must be followed:

>> Respect the privacy of others while taking photographs.

>> Please preserve public property.

>> For the sake of your safety, smoke flares are not allowed.

>> Do not possess or drink alcohol in public areas.

>> Remember that you are in a nation of tolerance. As such, you must respect the State's culture where the contempt of religions and all kinds of discrimination and political disputes are prohibited.

>> Do not celebrate in places not designated for this purpose in order to not disturb others.

>> Show good sportsmanship and stay away from sports fanaticism.

>> It is prohibited to use or circulate narcotics.

>> Avoid unlicensed massage parlours and suspicious advertisements.

>> Avoid showing affection in public areas

>> If you wish to organise recreational activities, please refer to the competent authorities for necessary permits and approvals.

>> Do not leave luggage in public areas.

>> It is recommended to save your taxi number or keep the payment receipt to make is easier to find any missing items.

ALSO READ: