Winter fashion trends 2021

Cold (or not), who doesn’t like the idea of little fun when it comes to funny sweaters, matching Christmas PJs for the family, and more?

Fri 17 Dec 2021

We’ve all heard about the ugly jumper. Irrespective of how cold it gets (or doesn’t) in the city, we do indulge in a little fun when it comes to funny sweaters, matching Christmas PJs for the family, and more. That’s the best thing about quirky traditions, they get us into the spirit of celebrations. It’s usually led and encouraged upon by one family member and followed suit. Who’s that one member in your fam, who sings Ho, Ho, Ho, as soon as December hits? “The leaders of this trend tend to differ between households, but we can confidently say it’s a trend that will continue to be popular in the years to come because it is both light-hearted and, in some ways, comforting,” says Lisa Illis, global head of design (Womenswear), Marks and Spencer.

Popularity of ugly Christmas jumpers

Marks and Spencer has designed newly styled jumpers in optimistic patterns and yarns to spread the seasonal spirit and bring big smiles all around on the big day. “We never design anything ‘ugly’. The tradition of novelty knitwear during Christmas is well-established and this year, we have an array of Christmas jumpers on offer with something for everyone to help capture the magic of the festive period, getting people in the spirit of Christmas but also some modern and stylish items that are optimistic and colourful. These ‘novelty’ clothing items continue to be festive favourites, bringing the fun of Christmas to life, allowing everyone from adults, children and even pets to wear pieces they love and feel cosy in,” says Illis. “Ugly Christmas jumpers are a holiday classic but were not accepted in the world of fashion for a long time. Nowadays, people enjoy dressing up for the festive season and don’t take holiday fashion seriously. This led to more holiday-themed parties popping up in the social calendar every year and social media has played a part. Everyone wants to show off their jumpers,” said a spokesperson from Namshi, a portal that offers an online retail experience in the Middle East. You can also select ‘snugget’ kids and adult hoodies, pyjama sets (even customised sets), and more from Typo UAE. Our favourites are those with tiny mistletoes, stockings and even gingerbread cookies.

Rise of social media has heightened the need to be in ‘family jumpers’

Marks and Spencer claim to be firm fans of the matching Christmas attires. “Particularly, as we spend more time at home during the Christmas period, easy layering essentials and weekend comfort are more important than ever, and family matching jumpers help mark those occasions at home for every member,” adds Illis. “The woman of the house is the initiator but the occasion makes for great family memories which people love to share. So, the rise in social media and the popularity of ugly Christmas jumpers sort of go hand in hand,” added the spokesperson, Namshi.

Winter fashion trends to keep an eye out for

Vibrant colours have been dominant for a while, adding a fresh pop to the wardrobes. “Playful designs in optimistic colours add cheer to everyday dressing. We’re playing with graphic lettering in our collections with fun, bold typography and slogans combined with traditional knitwear,” adds Illis. Plus, do expect more stars and stripes. Namshi is vouching for the rise of the sweater vest alongside more relaxed, chunky cardigans with playful and bold patterns. “A new trend we’re seeing is the “coatigan” aka the coat/cardigan hybrid, which is trendy and perfect for cooler winter months,” added their spokesperson. A go-to fashion destination for the entire family, NEXT has launched its collection of seasonal must-haves. Think cute check dresses in a variety of colours for little girls, festive print jumpers and knitted sweaters for boys, and, of course, what better way to celebrate the season than with festive pyjamas and cosy socks?

