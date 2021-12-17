UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Food

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

UAE's Ben Sulayem replaces Todt as FIA president

The 60-year-old Dubai-born former rally driver was standing against British lawyer Graham Stoker.

File
File

By Reuters

Published: Fri 17 Dec 2021, 4:11 PM

Mohammed Ben Sulayem of the United Arab Emirates has been elected successor to Jean Todt as the first non-European president of motorsport's world governing body, the International Automobile Federation (FIA) said on Friday.

The 60-year-old Dubai-born former rally driver was standing against British lawyer Graham Stoker, who has been Todt's deputy president for sport since 2009.

The FIA is the governing body for Formula One, the World Rally Championship, World Endurance and Formula E among other series.

Frenchman Todt, the former Ferrari boss who has retired aged 75 and after three terms of office, stood unopposed in 2017. He remains an honorary president.


More news from F1

F1

A Team Abu Dhabi one-two in Sharjah

DUBAI - Team Abu Dhabi’s Ahmed Al Hameli and Thani Al Qamzi finished a sensational first and second overall in a dramatic Grand Prix of Sharjah, the final round of the 2011 UIM F1 H20 World Championship, on Khalid Lagoon on Friday afternoon.

F12 months ago