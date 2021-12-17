UAE's Ben Sulayem replaces Todt as FIA president

Abu Dhabi first hosted Formula One in 2009 and is one of the most lucrative races for commercial rights holders Liberty Media
F11 week ago
Mohammed Ben Sulayem of the United Arab Emirates has been elected successor to Jean Todt as the first non-European president of motorsport's world governing body, the International Automobile Federation (FIA) said on Friday.
The 60-year-old Dubai-born former rally driver was standing against British lawyer Graham Stoker, who has been Todt's deputy president for sport since 2009.
The FIA is the governing body for Formula One, the World Rally Championship, World Endurance and Formula E among other series.
Frenchman Todt, the former Ferrari boss who has retired aged 75 and after three terms of office, stood unopposed in 2017. He remains an honorary president.
Abu Dhabi first hosted Formula One in 2009 and is one of the most lucrative races for commercial rights holders Liberty Media
F11 week ago
The CEO of Abu Dhabi Motorsports Management says the upgraded track will improve race experience
F11 week ago
The race on the street circuit under the lights on the 30-kilometer (18.6-mile) coastal resort area in Jeddah was marred by three standing starts
F11 week ago
Hamilton, eight points behind with two races to go, was joined on the front row by teammate Valtteri Bottas
F11 week ago
Verstappen was second after starting seventh following a five-place grid drop for failing to respect warning flags in Saturday's qualifying
F13 weeks ago
DUBAI - Team Abu Dhabi’s Ahmed Al Hameli and Thani Al Qamzi finished a sensational first and second overall in a dramatic Grand Prix of Sharjah, the final round of the 2011 UIM F1 H20 World Championship, on Khalid Lagoon on Friday afternoon.
F12 months ago
Hamilton said it had been a shock to be hit on the head and the titanium ring had saved his life
F13 months ago
The Russian Grand Prix is next up on Sept. 26
F13 months ago