Sheikh Mohammed meets Israeli President at Expo 2020 Dubai

Expo 2020
The UAE Vice-President has met Isaac Herzog, President of Israel, at Expo 2020 Dubai.
His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, welcomed Herzog, who is on his first official visit to the UAE.
He said Israel's participation at the Expo “along with more than 190 states provides opportunities for countries across the world to explore cooperation in various fields”.
The mega global event seeks to shape a better future for humanity based on peaceful coexistence and sharing of expertise and resources, he added.
The discussions touched on various regional and international developments, issues of common concern, and international efforts to accelerate the pace of global recovery.
Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, was also present during the meeting.
Herzog and First Lady Michal Herzog opened Israel’s National Day at Expo 2020 Dubai on Monday morning.
His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, had received Herzog on Sunday.
The two leaders deliberated on aspects of cooperation under the Abraham Accords Peace Agreement, signed by the two nations in 2020.
