Missed the Coldplay ticket? Watch them live on screen

Members of Brit-rock quartet Coldplay, (LtoR) Jon Buckland (guitar), Guy Berryman (bass), Will Champion (drums) and Chris Martin (vocals/piano). — AFP file

Visitors to Expo 2020 can enjoy the live screenings on February 15 in Jubilee Park, Dubai Millennium Amphitheatre and Festival Garden

By Web Desk Published: Sun 13 Feb 2022, 11:05 PM

Those who are not able to get a ticket for the iconic Coldplay live concert at Expo 2020 Dubai can watch the concert live on screen.

In a tweet, organisers of Expo 2020 Dubai said though tickets for the show in Al Wasl is sold out, visitors to Expo 2020 can still enjoy the live screenings on February 15 in Jubilee Park, Dubai Millennium Amphitheatre and Festival Garden where access is granted on a first-come, first-served basis.

The concert will also be broadcast on the Virtual Expo website, Expo 2020's YouTube channel, and on Expo TV.

The organisers also warned about fake tickets being resold online. “We are aware that some fake tickets for the show are being resold online. We caution visitors against paying money to an untrusted source.

“Each ticket has a unique QR code and the original purchaser may distribute more than one copy of the same ticket. Anyone arriving with a QR code that has already been used will not gain entry to the screening venue,” a tweet from the organisers said.