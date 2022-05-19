Expo 2020 Dubai: Hungary pavilion's ball pit finds new home

Children can continue to enjoy the pit at a store in the city

by A Staff Reporter Published: Thu 19 May 2022, 12:12 PM

One of the biggest draws at Expo 2020 Dubai's Hungary pavilion was the giant ball pit that formed the centrepiece of the exhibition.

Though the pavilion has now closed its doors, UAE residents can still enjoy a slice of the ball pit action, with 2,000 balls being given a new home at Maison Tini, a parent and child concept store.

Mona Jaber, the founder of Maison Tini, says recycling the plastic balls was a no-brainer since the pit was a true favourite among children who visited the Hungary pavilion. Though the ball pit at Maison Tini is not nearly as big, it leaves behind a piece of the world fair for all to enjoy.

The pavilion, which was set up under the theme ‘Aqua Roots of Hungary’, was constructed without using a single drop of water, in line with the Expo’s theme of sustainability.

The pavilion also highlighted healing power of water and balneotherapy - the ancient treatment of ailments by bathing in thermal mineral waters.