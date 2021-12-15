Singer Robbie Williams to perform in Dubai on New Year's Eve

#NoFilterDXB will also boast a supercar parade, latest launches from Bentley, Aston Martin, Maserati
UAE residents and visitors will have a chance to ring in the New Year with British pop star Robbie Williams.
Williams will take the stage at Atlantis, The Palm, on December 31 for a surprise guest performance at the New Year’s Eve Gala Dinner. He will delight guests with top hits and fan favourites, including Rock DJ and Let Me Entertain You, as well as Feel and Angels.
Timothy Kelly, executive vice-president and managing director of Atlantis Dubai, said: “We are incredibly excited to welcome Robbie Williams, a world-class talent, to Dubai for New Year’s Eve. 2021 has been challenging for us all, and we look forward to giving our guests one of the most memorable evenings of their lives as we start a new year.”
Atlantis, The Palm rang in 2020 with a trailblazing performance by US rock band KISS. As Dubai’s first vertical concert format, the legendary rockers broke two Guinness World Records in the process.
At neighbouring entertainment venue White Beach, French-Malian pop singer Aya Nakamura bought the house down, welcoming in the New Year with a set of chart-topping hits.
With limited tickets now available, prices for the New Year’s Eve Gala Dinner start from Dh4,950 for adults and Dh2,950 for children. To book, visit atlantis.com/dubai/whats-on/new-years-eve.
