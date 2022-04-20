Sharjah Art Foundation presents Khalil Rabah's most significant works

Supplied photo

By Web Desk Published: Wed 20 Apr 2022, 8:50 PM

A large selection of Khalil Rabah's most significant works from the 1990s to the present is the main focus of the an exhibition titled What is Not, that's running until July 4 at the Sharjah Art Foundation (SAF).

The exhibition also presents an overview of his ongoing projects, including the Palestinian Museum of Natural History and Humankind, Riwaq Biennale (RB), Scale Models and Collaborations: by in form, a new work commissioned by Sharjah Art Foundation.

Curated by Hoor Al Qasimi, Director of Sharjah Art Foundation, What is Not can be viewed until July 4.

"It has been rewarding to work again with the artist who has, over the years, made important contributions to our programmes, including his commissions for Sharjah Biennials 10 and 13, elements of which are represented in this current survey," said Al Qasimi.

Rabah work draws on different methodologies to engage with themes of displacement, memory and identity to examine the relationship between humans and their surroundings as well as the nature of the global human condition.

A major new work, Collaborations: by in form (2010–present) that was commissioned by SAF for this exhibition, conceptualises a collaboration between two of the artist’s long-term projects — the Palestinian Museum of Natural History and Humankind (1995–2025) and the Riwaq Biennale (2006–present), both also on view in the exhibition.

Another major ongoing project is the Riwaq Biennale, and Rabah has created a section for this exhibition, which the artist calls the 3rd Edition of the 5th Riwaq Biennale. It brings together major works created by the artist for or about the biennale since 2006.

While Scale Models exemplifies the artist’s method of representing institutions by combining archival research, artefacts and artwork across mediums.

What is Not will run until July 4 at Galleries 1, 2 and 3, at Al Mureijah Square. Admission to the exhibition is free, however, advance booking is required at sharjahart.org.