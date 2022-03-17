Danube Home.com announces its 3rd Edition of the Mad Red Sale!

The sale will begin on March 18 and run until March 21.

Danube Home.com has come up with as a special pre-Ramadan treat for residents and announced the 3rd edition of its Mad Red Sale The sale promises to be a bigger and better due to a new and improved platform that’s equipped to handle a large flow traffic.

From March 18-31, customers can shop for over 8,000 varieties of home furniture, furnishing, décor, home ware, kitchenware and more, at prices starting from just Dh1, with a host of payment options available to them.

While Adel Sajan, the Group Managing Director announced the Sale skydiving off a plane at a height of 13,000 feet last year, this year, the company has took to the seas to announce the event while hover boarding 20 ft above water.

“I’m excited to announce the third edition of the Mad Red Sale and since it’s happening just before Ramadan, a lot of our customers can take advantage of it and revamp their homes. Ramadan is the season of giving and we thought what better time than now to make some dreams come true with our luxury products,” said Adel.

Danube Home has also partnered with Postpay, a Fintech BNPL that provides postponed payment services to retailers for their customers, who can bnow buy products by paying just 33% of the price and the remaining in two equal installments.

“Customers will have the option to shop for several products and checkout quickly and easily with TAP payment gateway. They can also select what mode of payment they prefer – be it cash on delivery, card payment or buy now and pay later with the Postpay payment option,” said Sayed Habib.

Shoppers can also pre-register on the Danube Home website a day before the sale goes live and snatch products before anyone else does. Pre-registering for the sale gives customers a three-hour head-start with shopping windows opening from March 17, from 9pm onwards. Customers can also win surprise gifts daily with the 'spin and win' promotion.

“Apart from discounts, customers are in for a wholesome shopping experience thanks to a host of features we have introduced on the website like Room Builder, Shop the Look, and Augmented Reality. With the 2D Room Builder, customers can arrange different items together and get an idea of which products pair well with each other. We’ve all browsed through Pinterest and seen beautiful lifestyle images of home interiors and wished we could find and shop everything in the image. With Shop the Look feature, this is precisely what customers can do. They can choose the look they love from beautifully arranged lifestyle images on our page and click to buy everything in it. The Augmented Reality feature is available on mobile browsers. Customers can use their phone camera to see how the product will look in their room," Habib added.

Visit https://uae.danubehome.com/ to pre-register for the Mad Red Sale or place orders for products at the most unbelievable prices.