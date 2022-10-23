Sheep take over Madrid's streets as they head for winter pastures

Sunak will automatically become party leader and prime minister if his opponents fail also to win 100 nominations from their fellow Tory MPs
Sheep replaced cars on the streets of Madrid on Sunday, as shepherds following ancient herding routes led their flocks through the centre of the Spanish capital to southerly pastures for winter grazing.
Locals and tourists lined the route and watched as thousands of sheep walked through the city, the bells around their necks providing a noisy soundtrack.
The annual event was revived in 1994 as part of Madrid's annual Fiesta de la Trashumancia, after the Spanish parliament recognised the traditional routes shepherds used to herd their livestock.
Just a few centuries ago, the route would have taken them through quiet countryside, but today it sees them traverse some of the busiest areas of the city, including the Plaza Mayor, Madrid's main square.
Onlookers took pictures and videos on their phones, while some children held out tentative hands to stroke the sheep.
Many people were surprised by the unexpected sight in a city usually thronged with traffic.
"It was crazy that there were so many sheep, I've never seen anything like it. It was a great way to learn about Spanish history and Spanish culture," English teacher Maria Kouriabalis, a 22-year-old American who has been living in Madrid for a month, told Reuters.
Lola's battered body was found last week in a suitcase outside her Paris home
New cabinet, which includes six other women, to be sworn in on Saturday
Earlier this year, Sweden and Finland launched their bids to join the US-led military alliance, in the face of the Russia-Ukraine conflict
Whoever does stand for PM will not have long to make their case, and will have to overcome some difficult obstacles
By declaring "hasta la vista baby" during his last question time in parliament on July 20, Johnson had already dropped a heavy hint that he had unfinished business
Vegetable declared as victor in bizarre race to determine if the prime minister could last longer than shelf-life of supermarket product
The lead claimant will argue that the online marketplace abuses its dominant position, harming consumers by directing them to products selected via a 'secret algorithm'