Senior adviser to UK PM Truss has been suspended: reports

One of British Prime Minister Liz Truss's most senior advisers has been suspended and is to face a formal investigation by the Propriety and Ethics Team, the BBC's political editor reported on Wednesday.
The prime minister's Downing Street office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
More to follow.
