Russia 'bears full responsibility' for Poland blast: Kyiv

Williamson resigned from the government to “comply fully” with an investigation into whether he had bullied colleagues while in previous roles
Ukraine said Thursday that Russia was ultimately responsible for a deadly missile blast in Poland this week, after Washington said it was likely fired by Ukrainian air defence.
"We share the view that Russia bears full responsibility for its missile terror and its consequences on the territory of Ukraine, Poland and Moldova," Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said on Twitter, announcing he had spoken by telephone with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken.
ALSO READ:
Williamson resigned from the government to “comply fully” with an investigation into whether he had bullied colleagues while in previous roles
War has forced dozens of countries to resume coal-fired power generation, he says
Rome allowed 144 people including minors and the sick off the German-flagged Humanity 1, but 35 adult male migrants were refused permission to set foot on Italian soil, says charity
The stunt in Madrid is the latest increasingly daring action taken by the protesters to grab the headlines
The chopper ran into bad weather during its daily flying service
Police officers identify and hand over man to investigative authorities
Twelve people have been rescued so far, but authorities said as many as 68 people had been on board
Last year, extreme weather events made worse by climate change - primarily floods and storms - delivered damages exceeding $50 billion in the continent