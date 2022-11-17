Russia 'bears full responsibility' for Poland blast: Kyiv

The missile strike killed two people in an act that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky decried as 'a very significant escalation' of the war

By AFP Published: Thu 17 Nov 2022, 1:54 PM

Ukraine said Thursday that Russia was ultimately responsible for a deadly missile blast in Poland this week, after Washington said it was likely fired by Ukrainian air defence.

"We share the view that Russia bears full responsibility for its missile terror and its consequences on the territory of Ukraine, Poland and Moldova," Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said on Twitter, announcing he had spoken by telephone with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

ALSO READ: