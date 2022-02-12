Macron tells Putin sincere dialogue incompatible with escalation

Benedict thanks his successor Pope Francis for his support.
Europe4 days ago
French President Emmanuel Macron told Russian leader Vladimir Putin on Saturday that “sincere dialogue” is incompatible with escalation as tensions mount over fears that Russia will invade Ukraine.
The two spoke for one hour 40 minutes, the French presidency said, amid a flurry of diplomacy aimed at dissuading Putin from marching into his western neighbour. US President Joe Biden is due to speak to the Russian leader later Saturday.
Macron and Putin “both expressed a desire to continue dialogue” on how to “advance the Minsk accords” on the restive Donbass region as well as “security conditions and stability in Europe”, the presidency added.
Weeks of tensions that have seen Russia surround Ukraine with more than 100,000 troops intensified when the Kremlin launched its biggest naval drills in years across the Black Sea.
The exercises off the coast of Ukraine’s Odessa added urgency to a hastily arranged call on Saturday between Biden and Putin aimed at defusing one of the gravest crises in East-West relations since the Cold War.
Benedict thanks his successor Pope Francis for his support.
Europe4 days ago
Police step in to shield Keir Starmer, PM Johnson calls the assault absolutely disgraceful
Europe4 days ago
Guto Harri said the pair launched into a rendition of the hit song by Gloria Gaynor
Europe4 days ago
Charles also thanked the queen for her statement on Saturday that she hoped his wife, Camilla, would become Queen Consort when he becomes king
Europe6 days ago
Macron is due next week to visit Russia.
Europe6 days ago
Prince will give sworn testimony in response to questions from accuser Virginia Giuffre's lawyers.
Europe1 week ago
Sunday marks the British monarch's platinum jubilee.
Europe1 week ago
The French president hopes to get a commitment from Putin to continue the talks and dial down tensions on the Russia-Ukraine border
Europe1 week ago