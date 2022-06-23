EU leaders agree candidate status for Ukraine, Moldova

London Underground workers to also join strike
Europe5 days ago
European Union leaders on Thursday agreed to grant candidate status to Ukraine and Moldova, in a show of support in the face of Russia’s war, EU chief Charles Michel said.
“A historic moment. Today marks a crucial step on your path towards the EU,” Michel wrote on Twitter during a summit in Brussels.
“Our future is together.”
The move sets the two ex-Soviet nations at the start of a years-long path towards joining the bloc that entails major reforms and protracted negotiations.
The EU has laid out a series of steps for Kyiv to take, including on bolstering the rule-of-law and fighting corruption, before it can progress to the next stage entailing accession talks.
Ukraine applied to become an EU candidate in a bid to cement its place in Europe just days after Moscow launched its devastating invasion.
Moldova and Georgia, two countries that also have part of their territory occupied by the Kremlin’s forces, handed in applications in Ukraine’s slipstream.
EU leaders agreed to offer Georgia a “European perspective” but said it must carry out a raft of steps before it can become a candidate.
Meanwhile, Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenski hailed the European Union's decision on Thursday to grant Ukraine official EU candidate status as "a unique and historic moment".
The expected decision, taken while Ukraine is being attacked by Russian forces "is a unique and historic moment in Ukraine-EU relations," Zelensky said on Twitter, adding that "Ukraine’s future is within the EU".
London Underground workers to also join strike
Europe5 days ago
Visit confirms Britain's 'resolute' support for Ukraine, Zelensky says
Europe6 days ago
Ayahs’ Home provided shelter for women who served the British on long sea voyages from colonies and were abandoned
Europe6 days ago
American prosecutors say he unlawfully helped US Army intelligence analyst Chelsea Manning steal classified diplomatic cables
Europe6 days ago
Family was keen on a 'modest home' and will not have any live-in staff at their new four-bedroom home
Europe1 week ago
The last bridge to the city has been destroyed
Europe1 week ago
The list also contains top officials linked to defence industry
Europe1 week ago
Tanker to be returned despite US demands, government official says
Europe1 week ago