Earthquake of magnitude 6.3 strikes South Sandwich Islands region: EMSC

The quake was at a depth of 100 km.

By Reuters Published: Mon 4 Oct 2021, 8:25 AM

An earthquake of magnitude 6.3 struck the South Sandwich Islands region in the southern Atlantic Ocean early on Monday, European Mediterranean Seismological Centre said.

The quake was at a depth of 100 km, EMSC said.