At least 11 killed, 15 wounded in attack at Russia military training ground

Kwasi Kwarteng has been less than six weeks in the job
At least 11 people were killed and 15 more wounded at a Russian military training ground on Saturday when two attackers opened fire on a group of volunteers who wished to fight in Ukraine, RIA news agency said.
The deadly incident is just the latest in a series of high-profile setbacks for Moscow’s forces since February 24.
RIA, citing the defence ministry, said the two assailants had been shot dead after the attack in the southwestern Belgorod region, which borders Ukraine. It said they were nationals from a former Soviet republic but did not give any details.
“During a firearms training session with individuals who voluntarily expressed a desire to participate in the special military operation (against Ukraine), the terrorists opened fire with small arms on the personnel of the unit,” RIA cited a defence ministry statement as saying.
“As a result of the shooting, 11 people were fatally wounded. Another 15 people with wounds of varying severity were taken to a medical facility,” it said.
RIA did not say where the attack took place. Authorities in Belgorod have repeatedly accused Ukraine of attacking targets in the city, including power lines and fuel and ammunition stores. Ukraine has not claimed responsibility.
Kwasi Kwarteng has been less than six weeks in the job
The annual display will be held for the first time since 2019
The broadcaster's influence extends far beyond Britain's borders, to an audience of 492 million worldwide, making it one of the most respected global brands
Many of the phones withdrawn from circulation will be hoarded rather than dumped in trash, says survey in six European countries
People of European descent — and almost everyone worldwide — have a small percentage of Neanderthal DNA: Study
The baby has already been discharged and is in perfect condition at home with her parents
The explosives were stored in plastic film rolls that left a Ukranian port in August, transiting through Bulgaria, Georgia and Armenia before entering Russia
He will be blessed on the throne of King Edward I, which was made in 1300 and has been used at each coronation since 1626