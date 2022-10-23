2 pilots dead as Russian military jet crashes into residential building

Sunak will automatically become party leader and prime minister if his opponents fail also to win 100 nominations from their fellow Tory MPs
A Russian fighter plane crashed into a residential building in the Siberian city of Irkutsk on Sunday and the two pilots were killed, officials said.
In a post on Telegram, Irkutsk governor Igor Kobzev said the plane crashed into a two-storey house in the city. The emergencies ministry said the pilots died, but there were no other casualties.
It was the second such incident in six days. Last Monday, a Sukhoi Su-34 fighter plane crashed into an apartment block in the southern city of Yeysk, near Ukraine, and at least 15 people were killed.
Russian news agencies said the plane in Sunday's incident was an Su-30. In a statement, the emergencies ministry said the plane crashed during a test flight.
Footage shared on social media showed what appeared to be several buildings on fire and dense black smoke rising into the sky.
ALSO READ:
Sunak will automatically become party leader and prime minister if his opponents fail also to win 100 nominations from their fellow Tory MPs
Lola's battered body was found last week in a suitcase outside her Paris home
New cabinet, which includes six other women, to be sworn in on Saturday
Earlier this year, Sweden and Finland launched their bids to join the US-led military alliance, in the face of the Russia-Ukraine conflict
Whoever does stand for PM will not have long to make their case, and will have to overcome some difficult obstacles
By declaring "hasta la vista baby" during his last question time in parliament on July 20, Johnson had already dropped a heavy hint that he had unfinished business
Vegetable declared as victor in bizarre race to determine if the prime minister could last longer than shelf-life of supermarket product
The lead claimant will argue that the online marketplace abuses its dominant position, harming consumers by directing them to products selected via a 'secret algorithm'