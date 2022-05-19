UAE: Plastic bags to be banned in Ajman from 2023

Officials are conducting a study to find the most sustainable alternatives

by Afkar Ali Ahmed Published: Thu 19 May 2022, 7:39 AM

Ajman is planning to ban the use of plastic bags from 2023.

The Ajman Municipality and Planning Department has implemented an initiative that prohibits the use of plastic bags on May 16 every year.

This year, the campaign achieved a 62 per cent commitment rate, as 300 facilities were inspected and 219,000 plastic bags went unused. This is equivalent to reducing 39,500kg of waste, said Eng Khaled Moeen Al Hosani, executive director of the Public Health and Environment Sector.

Al Hosani said the department is conducting a study to find the most sustainable alternatives to single-use plastic bags. "All solutions will be presented to reduce the use of plastic bags," he said.

ALSO READ:

The department also plans to conduct awareness campaigns to educate community members about the dangers of single-use plastics. Al Hosani pointed out that several countries have imposed restrictions on plastic bags as they are harmful to the environment.