Why Varun Dhawan feels Alia Bhatt is his biggest competition

Koffee With Karan Season 7 is candidly taking viewers a step closer to the secrets of celebrities week after week. In its eleventh episode, Anil Kapoor and Varun Dhawan keep viewers hooked with conversations around marriage, relationships and, competition in the industry, while providing a host of laughs.
In the show, Varun Dhawan revealed why his competition is not restricted to actors alone. He said, "The only person I feel even closely competitive with is Alia Bhatt".
"As a society, we also need to start accepting that our female leads can also be bigger than heroes. With Alia Bhatt's smashing big openings, as a male actor, I seek inspiration from that and aspire to do it too as a performer," added Varun.
Another snippet showed Karan asking Varun whether he would want to work with Katrina Kaif or Deepika Padukone and Varun is heard saying, "I always get told that I look like a kid!"
Karan cross-questioned him, asking, "You think they look older than you?"
Varun quickly defended his statement and said, "I am told I look younger..."
However, Karan refused to buy it, and said, "That means they look older than you." Then, Varun closed the conversation with, "You are saying (that)."
Later, both the guests are seen dancing their hearts out in a face-off; Anil Kapoor remarks, "Dance karke thak gaya yaar!"
