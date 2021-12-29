Watch: Bollywood actors Ranveer Singh, Govinda dance to 'UP wala thumka' for New Year's special

by A Staff Reporter Published: Wed 29 Dec 2021, 1:05 PM

Actor Ranveer Singh has been a great fan of Govinda for years. And for the New Year's special episode of the Big Picture, which he hosts on Colors TV, Ranveer welcomes Govinda by diving at his feet and seeking his blessings.

The two then dance to Govinda’s popular ‘UP wala thumka’ (from the 1997 film, Hero No 1, featuring him and Karisma Kapoor).

In another promo of the New Year special, Govinda and Ranveer sport Nehru caps and dance to some of the former’s popular songs. “Ranveer aur Govinda ki dance jodi ke saath jhoom uthenge aap bhi!” (You will dance along with Ranveer and Govinda), says the promo for the event.

Earlier, in an interview a few years ago, Ranveer described Govinda as a legend. “He really is a master and his approach is very, very old school,” said Ranveer. “I am probably one of his biggest fans. I have seen his films - some of them more than 50 times. I have seen all his songs. I don’t love all of his movies but I love him.”

Ranveer, along with his wife Deepika Padukone, featured in Kabir Khan’s 83, taking on the roles of former Indian cricket captain Kapil Dev and his wife Romi.

Asked by a news portal about feelings of insecurity over Deepika’s enormous success in Bollywood, Ranveer said he is happiest when she achieves a milestone.

“That’s just who I am,” he said. “I can’t be any other way. I have always been this secure person. I feel very happy for my wife when she achieves. There’s nobody prouder than me.”

