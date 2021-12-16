Look: Bollywood stars Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh in Dubai to promote new film '83'

The movie is set to release in theatres on December 23

Published: Thu 16 Dec 2021, 10:54 PM

Bollywood’s power couple Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone made their way to Dubai, alongside filmmaker Kabir Khan, on December 16, to talk about their much-anticipated, upcoming blockbuster movie 83.

Set to release on the big screens on December 23 in the UAE, the film sees Ranveer Singh play the role of the Indian cricket legend Kapil Dev, the captain who gifted India it’s iconic 1983 World Cup victory.

Soon after the press conference, the 83 team headed to witness Burj Khalifa light up with the movie’s posters and highlights from the film. The star cast was also joined by cricket legends Kapil Dev, Jimmy Amarnath and director Kabir Khan.

It was as though the film had been blessed by the cricket gods, added Singh, recounting the instances where stars had aligned in their favour during the shoot of this movie.

"Between action and cut, what are you seeking as an actor? You’re seeking the moment of truth. A moment of such presence that you actually relive that moment and we achieved that collectively,” he said.

“While shooting the winning presentation, we were on the same balcony where they lifted the cup back in 1983 and Sir Clive Lloyd (then West Indies captain in World Cup finals), who was coincidentally visiting Lord’s (stadium) on the same day, came in and sat at the monitor while we were shooting,” said Singh. “And the cup we lifted was the actual cup that Kapil sir had lifted in 1983. How spooky is that!”

The actor was joined by his off-screen partner Padukone, who will be playing the role of Kapil Dev’s wife on-screen.

“I’ve seen my mother play the same role in my father’s life as Romi Dev has played in Kapil Dev’s life,” said Padukone, who is also a producer on the film. “The main reason for me playing this role was for honouring the women who put the dreams of their husbands or their families before their own because I’ve seen it up-close and personal."

A day before their arrival in Dubai, the team watched the film for the first time in a public screening on December 15 at Red Sea International Festival in Jeddah, where they received a standing ovation.

The actors enlivened the spirit of the room with their graciousness and wit, breaking down the journey of bringing director Kabir Khan’s vision to life.

“In a country that lives, eats, sleeps, breathes cricket. Where everyone knows every little nuance of how the game was played in ’83, the most important and the biggest challenge, is to recreate the euphoria and the emotion that was experienced by the entire country,” said Khan.

“When you watch the film on the big screen, will you feel the same euphoria that the country felt in June 25, 1983? That’s the challenge,” the award-winning director added.