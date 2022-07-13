Veteran Pakistan actor Tanveer Jamal passes away

The actor was undergoing cancer treatment in Japan

By CT Desk Published: Wed 13 Jul 2022, 3:00 PM

Veteran Pakistani actor and producer Tanveer Jamal succumbed to cancer Wednesday in Japan.

The Tasweer actor moved to Tokyo earlier in May for his cancer treatment, and had asked fans to pray for his recovery. Jamal was first diagnosed in 2016 but had recovered and made a comeback to TV dramas.

The actor, however, fell ill during the shooting of his play Mere Apne.

In a 35-year-long career, Jamal has played key roles in prominent dramas including Godfather and Teri Raza.