Veteran Pakistan actor Tanveer Jamal passes away

Chris Hemsworth, Natalie Portman starrer 'Thor: Love and Thunder' scores franchise-best debut
Fourth movie of the franchise earned $143 million in its opening weekend in North America
Veteran Pakistani actor and producer Tanveer Jamal succumbed to cancer Wednesday in Japan.
The Tasweer actor moved to Tokyo earlier in May for his cancer treatment, and had asked fans to pray for his recovery. Jamal was first diagnosed in 2016 but had recovered and made a comeback to TV dramas.
The actor, however, fell ill during the shooting of his play Mere Apne.
In a 35-year-long career, Jamal has played key roles in prominent dramas including Godfather and Teri Raza.
Fourth movie of the franchise earned $143 million in its opening weekend in North America
It’s a lively Jane Austen inspired romp about a high society marriage mart and a woman seeking to get revenge on the picky suitor who rejected her
Salman Khan earlier made a special cameo in Riteish's debut Marathi film
The series cast Anson Mount, Rebecca Romijn, and Ethan Peck among others in pivotal roles
Marvel fans started the trend “#ReleaseTheWaititiCut” on social media after the film's release
Oprah confirmed in an Instagram post that her father died on Friday
The Hollywood star penned an adorable note for Alia Bhatt after she completed her portion of the shoot for the Netflix film
$95 million lawsuit was filed by former Alabama Supreme Court Chief Justice who said he was tricked into a television appearance