Six events to look forward to in UAE

From free musical performances to a photography exhibition and more, we've got you covered with these great options

By CT Desk Published: Tue 28 Feb 2023, 2:08 PM Last updated: Tue 28 Feb 2023, 2:16 PM

Free-to-attend musical performances

The ongoing 16th edition of Art Dubai is hosting an after-party celebration, with the highlight being an array of live music performances, from March 2-4, 9pm-2am at the Art Bar on Madinat Jumeirah’s Fort Island. Members of the public, aged 21 and above, are welcome to enter through the Madinat Souk side entrance. A selection of talented DJs will be spinning unique mixes ranging from chill lounge vibes to beats that will get the guests up on their feet. This Thursday, March 2, Saudi-based DJ Lujain Albishi, better known as Biirdperson, will captivate audiences with her eclectic mix of beats. Later, Saudi-born dreamer and vibe generator Mohannad Nassar will take over the decks to create some unforgettable dance-floor memories.

Color Beach Party 2023

The Color Beach Party 2023 will be held at stunning beachfronts across two weekends. Head down to Abu Dhabi’s Al Raha Beach Hotel on March 4 to be entertained by an impressive line-up of DJs from India and UAE, including ‘DJ of the Decade’ Akbar Sami, Bollywood actor and Mrs Femina DJ Tapeshwari, DJ B-Shek, DJ Dad, DJ Tamanna, Atul, Dylan and Martin. Keeping up with the festive spirit, the colour wave is set to drench Dubai on March 11 at the LaMer North Beach. Prepare to dance all day long to hit numbers by Bollywood's DJ Aqeel, DJ Paroma, and Dubai's high-energy DJs Shadow, Zubair, Karan, Ziya and Sarpanch. The party's highlight is a special live performance by Punjabi singing sensation Kaka. Tickets at Platinumlist and Virgin Megastore.

Wildlife photography exhibition

Renowned fine art wildlife photographer Chris Fallows’ iconic work will be showcased at Jumeirah Mina A’Salam from March 2-31. The exhibition will unveil a never-seen-before collection of imagery showcasing the stunning beauty of our planet and nature’s wildlife in its rawest form.

Fireman Sam Live! Saves the Circus

This action-packed musical - a stage adaptation of the popular children’s series - will keep the little ones engaged from start to finish. What’s it all about? When all of his friends go away, Norman Price decides to find adventure in Pontypandy and become the star of a visiting circus. But with a tiger on the loose and faulty lights, the adventure soon turns to danger. Can Fireman Sam come to the rescue and save the circus? Join Sam, Penny, Elvis, Station Officer Steele and Norman in an all-singing, dancing, action-packed show! March 4 and 5 at The Theatre, Mall of the Emirates. Tickets at feverup.com

Atif Aslam concert

Atif Aslam and the phenomenal orchestral masterpieces of the Firdaus Orchestra come together for the first time on March 4 at the Coca-Cola Arena, for a spectacular and spellbinding live experience in Firdaus Ka Mausam. Atif has released numerous superhit songs and albums over the years and has also won several awards for his tremendous contributions to the music industry. Fans can look forward to his most popular hits including Pehli Dafa, Jeena Jeena, Rafta Rafta, Dil Diyan Gallan and many more, transformed into musical masterpieces. Tickets at coca-cola-arena.com

Art Dubai exhibitions

The Third Line is participating in the 16th edition of Art Dubai, returning this year with two solo presentations. Laleh Khorramian will debut a series of new paintings and mixed media works in Art Dubai Contemporary, and a kaleidoscope of seminal works by celebrated Iranian artist Monir Shahroudy Farmanfarmaian will be on view at Art Dubai Modern, which is co-curated by Mouna Mekouar and Lorenzo Giusti. March 3-5.