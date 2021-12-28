Shahid Kapoor’s 'Jersey' release postponed

Sports drama was expected to be out in UAE on December 30

By CT Desk Published: Tue 28 Dec 2021, 3:06 PM

The producers of Shahid Kapoor-Mrunal Thakur sports drama Jersey have announced the movie which was scheduled to release on December 30 internationally and on December 31 in India has now been postponed.

Film analyst Taran Adarsh had posted on his social media that - “POSTPONED... WON'T RELEASE ON 31 DEC... New date will be announced shortly... Industry talk that #Jersey will be Direct-to-OTT release is FALSE.”

The theatrical release of the movie has been pushed back “due to the current growing pandemic concert” as per reports.

No new date has been announced so far.