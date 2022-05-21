Saturday brunches to try around the UAE

From Caviar Kaspia in DIFC to Grills@Chill'O in Abu Dhabi, here are some top spots for brunches in the country

By CT Desk Published: Sat 21 May 2022, 1:49 PM

Caviar Kaspia

A new tres chic weekend brunch is on offer every Saturday and Sunday at Caviar Kaspia, DIFC. Savour four exquisite courses of French delicacies paired with refreshing cocktails or mocktails of choice along with tunes from the resident DJ. The brunch begins with appetizers which include a combination of freshly baked viennoiseries with French beurre and an exquisite selection of jams, and ends on a sweet note with a selection of decadent desserts. The rest, we leave for you to explore. Dh375 per person, inclusive of one hot drink and one beverage, from 12pm till 4pm.

Bombay Brasserie

Inspired by vibrant sights and accents of India, Bombay Brasserie is inviting diners for a dining experience filled with signature hospitality, sumptuous food, creative drinks, and entertainment. Dh195 per person for soft beverages, Dh275 per person for ladies package featuring house beverages and cocktails from 1pm till 4pm.

Atelier M

This relaxed and energetic spot promises a great Saturday brunch, and a greater after-brunch experience. Atelier M’s Lounge Brunch takes place from 2pm till 5pm with packages starting from Dh199 for soft drinks and Dh350 for house drinks. The party continues in the lounge from 5pm till 8pm with DJ Dane Bowers.

Garden on 8

Media One Hotel’s Garden on 8 has refreshed their brunch offer this summer. Head to the garden pub and try out their 19 Weeks of Summer brunch starting today. To celebrate the launch, guests will be treated on a buy one, get one free offer on their unlimited drinks and food brunch packages, both soft and house drinks. Offer is valid only on May 21. Dh199 per person with soft drinks, Dh269 per person with house drinks, from 2pm till 5pm.

Grills@Chill’O

Soak in the summer vibes every Saturday at Grills@Chill’O with their Saturday Summer Brunch. Families heading for brunch at the Abu Dhabi Corniche, will be spoilt for choice with scrumptious Mediterranean dishes. The brunch is available for Dh255 including soft beverages, Dh350 including house beverages, Dh95 for kids between 7 – 12 years old. Every Saturday, from 12.30pm till 4pm.