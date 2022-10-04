Richa Chadha, Ali Fazal's wedding reception pics exude royal vibes

The film marks the directorial debut of Hooda
Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal have been shelling out couple goals with their pictures from wedding functions.
After unveiling pictures from their sangeet, mehendi and cocktail in Delhi, Richa and Ali, on Tuesday, treated fans with new images from their reception in Lucknow.
The couple looked their elegant best in their outfits designed by ace designers Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla. Ali opted for a panelled gold and beige sherwani, while Richa wore an off-white sharara. Richa accentuated her outfit with statement jewellery, exuding Royal Awadhi vibes.
"I got you.#RiAli," Richa captioned the Instagram post.
Ali wrote, "Ek Daur hum bhi hain. Ek silsila tum bhi ho.#RiAli."
Fans and film industry members congratulated the couple.
"Stunning you guys," Swara Bhasker wrote.
"Love," Saba Azad commented.
Richa and Ali will now host a wedding reception for their friends from the film industry today in Mumbai. As per a source, Richa and Ali are already legally married. They are now celebrating their union as they could not hold different functions earlier due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
The celebrities expected to attend are Ayushman Khurrana, Vicky Kaushal, Vidya Balan, Huma Qureshi, Karan Johar, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Shweta Tripathi, Aparshakti Khurana, Angad Bedi, Sanjay Dutt, Taapsee Panna, and Shefali Shah, among others.
