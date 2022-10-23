Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt's 'Brahmastra' gets OTT release date

'Brahmastra Part One: Shiva' is the first part of the planned trilogy in the Astraverse by Ayan Mukerji

By ANI Published: Sun 23 Oct 2022, 11:57 AM

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's starrer Brahmastra Part One: Shiva is all set to start its journey in the OTT world.

Taking to Instagram story, Ayan Mukerji treated fans with Brahmastra's OTT announcement as well as a poster with details.

Releasing on November 4, 2022 Disney+ Hotstar, the magnum opus is produced by Star Studios & Dharma.

Brahmastra Part One: Shiva is the first part of the planned trilogy in the Astraverse by Ayan Mukerji.

Mukerji, talking about the film's new journey in the OTT world, said, "The journey of bringing Brahmastra to life has been a very exciting and challenging one, and I'm truly grateful to audiences all over the world who have embraced the film with their overwhelming love and support. Brahmastra is a grand celebration of our rich Indian culture, of our spirituality, and a product of where our unique history meets technology. With the OTT release, we will now be able to bring Brahmastra even closer to audiences across the globe, to be watched in the comfort of their homes with their friends and families.''

Ranbir added, "Brahmastra has been a very special journey for me and especially Ayan's grand vision of creating India's original new cinematic universe has been a once-in-a-lifetime experience! The phenomenal response from global audiences after the theatrical release has been truly overwhelming and with the release on OTT, our aim is to bring it even closer to our audience across the country."

Mom-to-be Alia said, "Brahmastra has been a very special and close film to me and all of us involved. As an actor, I am honoured to be part of such a grand vision. It has been no less than a celebration worldwide, and we cannot wait to bring Brahmastra closer to fans with the OTT release on November 4, 2022: once again, Brahmastra is now yours!"