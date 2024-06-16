E-Paper

UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

Haj 2024: 14 Jordanians dead, 17 missing in Saudi as authorities warn of high temperatures

The ministry is following up with the relevant Saudi authorities on the procedures for burying pilgrims

by

Web Desk
  • Follow us on
  • google-news
  • whatsapp
  • telegram

 

Embracing the bright side: A guide on how to cultivate optimism

The power of solitude: Why you should go on a solo trip

How to get your kids to read: Essential tips for parents
File Photo. Image used for illustrative purposes
File Photo. Image used for illustrative purposes

Published: Sun 16 Jun 2024, 4:39 PM

Last updated: Sun 16 Jun 2024, 4:44 PM

14 Jordanian pilgrims died, and 17 others were missing during performing the Haj rituals, announced the Directorate of Operations and Consular Affairs at the Jordanian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates.

According to Jordan News Agency (PETRA), the Head of the Directorate of Operations and Consular Affairs, Ambassador Sufian Qudah, stressed that the ministry is following up with the relevant Saudi authorities on the procedures for burying pilgrims and transporting the bodies, of those whose families wish to have their bodies transferred, to the Kingdom as soon as possible.


Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

In addition, they're following up on the search for the 17 pilgrims who went missing.


Authorities in Saudi Arabia have warned that pilgrims can expect average high temperatures of 44℃ during the Haj. Last year, the pilgrimage saw thousands of cases of heat stress.

"The expected climate for Haj this year will witness an increase in average temperatures of one and a half to two degrees above normal in Makkah and Medinah," national meteorology centre chief Ayman Ghulam said, during a press conference, according to AFP.

ALSO READ:

Web Desk


More news from World