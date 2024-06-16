Haj 2024: 14 Jordanians dead, 17 missing in Saudi as authorities warn of high temperatures

As of late on Monday, around 1.5 million pilgrims arrived in Saudi Arabia from abroad, most of them by air: The official Saudi Press Agency
14 Jordanian pilgrims died, and 17 others were missing during performing the Haj rituals, announced the Directorate of Operations and Consular Affairs at the Jordanian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates.
According to Jordan News Agency (PETRA), the Head of the Directorate of Operations and Consular Affairs, Ambassador Sufian Qudah, stressed that the ministry is following up with the relevant Saudi authorities on the procedures for burying pilgrims and transporting the bodies, of those whose families wish to have their bodies transferred, to the Kingdom as soon as possible.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
In addition, they're following up on the search for the 17 pilgrims who went missing.
Authorities in Saudi Arabia have warned that pilgrims can expect average high temperatures of 44℃ during the Haj. Last year, the pilgrimage saw thousands of cases of heat stress.
"The expected climate for Haj this year will witness an increase in average temperatures of one and a half to two degrees above normal in Makkah and Medinah," national meteorology centre chief Ayman Ghulam said, during a press conference, according to AFP.
ALSO READ:
As of late on Monday, around 1.5 million pilgrims arrived in Saudi Arabia from abroad, most of them by air: The official Saudi Press Agency
It was originally copied by a monk in what is now Egypt around the fourth century AD, making it at least 1,600 years old
Disasters lead to class disruptions and learning loss; authorities use tech to try to build resilience
As the temperature crossed 40°C between May 18 and 25, women in the states of Rajasthan, Gujarat and Maharashtra received a flat $5 payment
Egypt and Qatar said they had received Hamas' response but did not disclose the contents
A jury in Wilmington, Delaware, federal court issued the verdict, making him the first child of a sitting US president to be convicted of a crime
Setting off in August 2022, he has travelled 650,000km equivalent of going around the Earth over 15 times, while sitting on trains for more than 6,700 hours
The Conservative Party leader has set out policies to shore up his core vote, from pledges on more police officers to lower taxes and support for pensioners