Eid Al Adha in Dubai: Children of female prisoners get Eid surprise from police

Photo: Dubai Police/X

Published: Sun 16 Jun 2024, 4:06 PM Last updated: Sun 16 Jun 2024, 4:07 PM

During the festive season of Eid Al Adha, children of female prisoners received clothes in the 'You made me happy' initiative by Dubai Police.

The campaign aims to bring happiness to the children of female inmates as part of Dubai Police's humanitarian initiatives, said Colonel Jamila Al Zaabi, Director of the Women's Prison.

Al Zaabi explained that the prison administration provides a positive environment for the children of female inmates. Access to suitable food and drink, regular medical check-ups, and essential reading and writing education, is ensured, she added.

"The prevailing atmosphere is primarily familial and fraternal", she noted.

This campaign is running for its tenth consecutive year, launched by the the Child and Woman Protection Department of Dubai Police's General Department of Human Rights, in collaboration with the General Department of Punitive and Correctional Institutions.