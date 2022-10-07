'Queen of the House' singer Jody Miller dies at 80

The two-time Oscar-winner is set to appear in new ABC series 'Alaska Daily'
Jody Miller, whose Queen of the House won the 1966 Grammy Award for best country performance by a woman, died Thursday at age 80.
Miller died in her hometown of Blanchard, Oklahoma, of complications from Parkinson’s disease, according to Universal Music Group, owner of Capitol Records, which released most of her hits.
Queen of the House was released in 1965 as an answer to Roger Miller’s hit King of the Road. The hit opened up a crossover career for Jody Miller, who wasn’t related to the King of the Road composer and singer.
Her 1965 teen protest song Home of the Brave was her biggest-selling single, despite being banned from some radio stations’ playlists. Another hit was Long Black Limousine, a song about a man's funeral procession.
In the 1970s, Miller moved to Epic Records, where she had hits with Baby I’m Yours, There’s a Party Goin’ On, Darling, You Can Always Come Back Home, and the Grammy-nominated crossover hit cover of He’s So Fine.
She retired in the 1980s to spend more time with her husband and children. After her husband's death, she recorded a 2018 single, Where My Picture Hangs on the Wall, with daughter Robin Brooks Sullivan and Miller's two grandchildren.
The two-time Oscar-winner is set to appear in new ABC series 'Alaska Daily'
Watch: Teaser provides glimpse into star-studded music video to be released tomorrow, which features regional favourites such as Balqees Fathi, Manal Benchlikha
Here are some famous splits that featured seemingly-perfect couples, but quickly turned sour amid heated court battles and allegations
Filming of the movie with original cast to resume in January 2023
Visitors can experience international film screenings, juried awards, and panel discussions at the fifth edition
Over 15,000 UAE residents and tourists to gather at the city’s biggest Diwali celebration
The star couple posed hand-in-hand and also shared some hearty moments with the paparazzi.
The series is set 10,000 years before the events of