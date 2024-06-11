E-Paper

Priyanka Chopra pays heartfelt tribute to dad

The emotional video opens with a shot of her late father, Ashok Chopra, singing along to the Bollywood classic Sawan ke Mahine me from the 1964 movie Sharabi

Published: Tue 11 Jun 2024, 3:11 PM

Actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas took to Instagram to remember her father on his death anniversary, sharing a heartfelt tribute.

The emotional video opens with a shot of her late father, Ashok Chopra, singing along to the Bollywood classic Sawan ke Mahine me from the 1964 movie Sharabi.


The video also featured a moving carousel of throwback pictures.

One picture showcased their loving bond during her childhood, while another immortalised the proud moment when she won the Miss World 2000 crown, with her father, beaming with pride, by her side.


With the video, The Bluff star wrote, "The light of every room. You're still our brightest light dad. 11 years without you and it still doesn't feel real. Thinking of you today and every day. I love you. Forever. Hold your loved ones close and tell them you love them. Time can be short."

The loss of her father, Ashok Chopra, to cancer in 2013, was a devastating blow for Chopra Jonas. She has been vocal about her grief, often expressing how much she misses her beloved father and the impact his absence has had on her life.

