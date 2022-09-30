Prabhas' look from 'Adipurush' unveiled

The upcoming mythological film also stars Kriti Sanon, Saif Ali Khan and Sunny Singh

By ANI Published: Fri 30 Sep 2022, 9:38 AM Last updated: Fri 30 Sep 2022, 9:40 AM

Makers of the much-awaited movie Adipurush starring Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, Saif Ali Khan and Sunny Singh unveiled the first look poster on Friday.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Prabhas treated fans with his first look from the movie.

In the poster, the Bahubali: The Beginning actor can be seen in a never-seen-before intense avatar. Dressed in a white dhoti, a belt wrapped around his waist, holding a bow and an arrow while aiming towards the sky.

Adipurush is an upcoming mythological movie. The film is Om's new directorial venture after last year's blockbuster Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior.

The film is based on the epic Ramayana, showcasing the triumph of good over evil.

Prabhas as Raghava in the movie will be portraying the role of Lord Ram and Sunny will be seen as Lakshman. Kriti is set to essay the role of Sita in the forthcoming film and Saif will portray the role of Raavan.

The teaser of the film will be released on Sunday, October 2. The grand event will be graced with the presence of superstar Prabhas, Kriti along with the director Om Raut and the producer Bhushan Kumar.

Adipurush is produced by T Series and Retrophiles. Directed by Om Raut, it is expected to be a visual extravaganza, slated to release on January 12, 2023 in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada.