Neve Campbell reveals pay increase for 'Scream 7'

Neve Campbell reveals that Spyglass Media Group increased her compensation following her remarks about a wage disparity during negotiations for “Scream 6,” the film that led her to exit the series.
Expressing gratitude, she told People, “I’m really grateful that the studio heard me when I talked about pay discrepancy and when I talked about not feeling respectful.”
Campbell's decision to depart the franchise in June 2022 stemmed from feeling inadequately compensated for reprising her role as Sidney Prescott in the sixth instalment. She believed her offer would have been higher if she were a man. “As a woman, I have had to work extremely hard in my career to establish my value, especially when it comes to ‘Scream,'” she told Variety.
Cambell announced her return in a March Instagram post. Reflecting on negotiations for “Scream 7,” Campbell noted a significant shift in tone. She shared, “When they first approached me I thought, ‘I don’t know what respectful looks like to them. We might be in very different places.’ But they started out in a strong place, so that was lovely.”
Amidst upheaval in the “Scream 7” cast and crew, including director Christopher Landon’s departure and Jenna Ortega’s scheduling conflicts, Campbell is pleased that her concerns were addressed. “It feels nice to have put that out into the world and to have been listened to and to have made a difference in that way,” she remarked. “I hope other people get that opportunity too.
