Miley Cyrus announces upcoming single 'Flowers' at NYE party

The popular artist made the revelation as she hosted her second annual 'Miley's New Year's Eve Party'

By ANI Published: Mon 2 Jan 2023, 9:51 AM

American singer-songwriter Miley Cyrus has shared that she will be releasing Flowers, her new single, on January 13.

According to People, an American weekly magazine, Miley made the revelation as she hosted her second annual 'Miley's New Year's Eve Party' alongside godmother Dolly Parton on Saturday evening.

The announcement came when a video showing Miley strutting through a street played after a commercial break. She appeared in the video wearing a gold minidress that showed off her tummy while a snippet of the upcoming song played.

"NEW YEAR, NEW MILEY, NEW SINGLE. FLOWERS JANUARY 13," then flashed across a black background in white lettering, reported People magazine.

Chatter about Miley's new music started to make rounds back in November 2022 after she reunited in the studio with music producer Mike WiLL Made-It, with whom she worked on her fourth studio album Bangerz in 2013.

"EAR DRUMMERS & HEAD BANGERZ!" the post was captioned. In the photos, Miley could be seen singing and holding a microphone.

Miley has released seven studio albums over the years: 2007's Meet Miley Cyrus, 2008's Breakout, 2010's Can't Be Tamed, 2013's Bangerz, 2015's Miley Cyrus & Her Dead Petz, 2017's Younger Now and 2020's Plastic Hearts.

Saturday night marked the second instalment of Miley's New Year's Eve Party. She first hosted the special alongside Pete Davidson in 2021, as per People magazine.

