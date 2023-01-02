Marvel's 'Hawkeye' Jeremy Renner 'critical' after snow plough accident

Ford's prequel series traces the ancestors of the wealthy, ruthless Dutton clan and their sprawling Montana ranch
Hollywood star Jeremy Renner is in a "critical but stable condition" after he injured himself while ploughing snow in Nevada's Reno over the weekend, his spokesperson said.
The accident took place on Sunday and the Hawkeye actor is receiving "excellent care," reported entertainment website Deadline.
"We can confirm Jeremy is in critical but stable condition with injuries suffered after experiencing a weather-related accident while ploughing snow earlier today. His family is with him and he is receiving excellent care," the spokesperson said.
According to the outlet, Renner, 51, was airlifted earlier on Sunday to the hospital.
The two-time Oscar nominee has a home in Reno, near Mt. Rose - Ski Tahoe. Local reports stated that the region saw a winter storm on New Year's Eve that resulted in 35,000 homes across Northern Nevada experiencing power blackouts.
Renner will next be seen in the second season of Mayor of Kingstown, set to premiere January 15 on Paramount+.
ALSO READ:
Ford's prequel series traces the ancestors of the wealthy, ruthless Dutton clan and their sprawling Montana ranch
CT brings you a list of events and offers across the country to celebrate the occasion
The legendary actor made his debut in 1966 with 'Aakhri Khat'
The sequel has collected USD855 million in worldwide ticket sales after 10 days in theatres
The news coincides with the late comic creator's 100th birthday
The Grammy award-winner will perform at Burj Al Arab hotel's Marina Garden
From Kylie Minogue to Enrique Iglesias, many star performers are set to deliver dazzling shows to ring in 2023
The Dutch music star will be joined by international DJs Fedde Le Grand and Justus