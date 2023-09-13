Louis Philippe opens its first-ever store in UAE

The premium Indian fashion brand offers formal clothing for men

by CT Desk Published: Wed 13 Sep 2023, 3:42 PM Last updated: Wed 13 Sep 2023, 3:47 PM

Louis Philippe, an iconic premium fashion brand renowned for its impeccable craftsmanship and timeless style from Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Limited, opened its first-ever store in the UAE.

The store in UAE, launched in partnership with Kalyan Silks, is located in City Centre Deira, Dubai. Jacob John, President (Premium Brands), Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Limited; T. S. Pattabhiraman, Chairman and MD, Kalyan Silks; Prakash Pattabhiraman, Managing Director, Kalyan Silks along with special dignitary Ahmad Moosa Hassan Mohamed Alblooshi were present during the launch event on Wednesday, September 13.

"We want to give a great shopping experience to everyone here," said Jacob. If you look at this store, you can find almost every product in the Louis Philippe portfolio. You will find things for someone who is 18 as well as for someone who is 50, for every occasion in their lives, be it weddings, business or other events. We want to give the complete wardrobe experience to the customers."

T. S. Pattabhiraman stated, "This is the first time we are tying up with another brand and we are extremely happy to associate with Louis Philippe."

From L-R: Jacob John, T. S. Pattabhiraman, Prakash Pattabhiraman, and Ahmad Moosa Hassan Mohamed Alblooshi

Talking about the store launch, Prakash Pattabhiraman shared, "We are at the very auspicious and the celebratory moment of opening up the first Louis Philip store in the UAE. To top it all, we are in a very prestigious mall City Center Deira, which is an iconic mall in Dubai. There is no way we could have missed this mall."

He further added, "I'm very certain that this is going to be a turning point for both the brands. For Kalyan Silks, because this is a totally new direction of business that we are looking at. And for Louis Philippe as they are venturing into the Middle East for the first time as an exclusive brand outlet, and I'm quite certain that they have partnered with one of the finest brands in the country. So the combination of both the brands are so good."

Louis Philippe's new store in the region will provide a diversified and comprehensive range of formal and casual wear, designed to cater to the modern man's needs while ensuring the highest standards of style and comfort.