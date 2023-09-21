'Jawan' fever? Man recreates Shah Rukh Khan’s bandaged look and boards a train

The Bollywood megastar has created quite the buzz with his latest action thriller

by CT Desk Published: Thu 21 Sep 2023, 12:02 PM

Shah Rukh Khan's recent blockbuster Jawan has taken the box office by storm, and fans are leaving no stone unturned to express their admiration for the film. In a recent social media post, an Instagram user with the handle @_ak_arbaz_01 shared a video that has since gone viral.

The video features the user dressed as Shah Rukh Khan's character, Azad, from the movie Jawan. With bandages wrapped around his face and hand, the fan boards a train, leaving fellow passengers and onlookers utterly intrigued.

Accompanied by the caption, "Jawan look kaisa laga comments main batao" (How do you like my Jawan look, tell me in the comments), the video has garnered nearly 1.8 million views and a wide range of comments since it was posted on September 8.

Shah Rukh Khan's transformation into a bald, rugged character with layers of bandages created significant excitement among fans. Many took to social media to share videos and photos of themselves imitating the character's look and even heading to the cinema with bandages wrapped around their faces.

