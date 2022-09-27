Influencer beauty and talent contest to be held in the UAE

The contest is open to 21+ UAE-based women who have over 10,000 followers on Instagram

By CT Desk Published: Tue 27 Sep 2022, 12:49 PM

A new beauty contest, Miss Influencer powered by Mazda, is set to take place in the UAE. The influencer beauty and talent contest will be open to all 21+ UAE-based women who have over 10,000 followers on Instagram.

The first-of-its-kind beauty and talent contest in the UAE aims to empower women and educate the future generation of social media users.

Applications will open from October 1 on miss-influencer.com. Those interested, can submit their applications before October 16. Selected candidates will be shown on Miss Influencer's Instagram page (terms and conditions apply) on October 24. In the next two weeks, selected candidates have to generate as much engagements they can on the post shared on the Miss Influencer page. For more information, visit the website.

Hungarian entrepreneur Lilla Bolyki is the brains behind Miss Influencer. The 35-year-old Dubai resident, along with her team, came up with the influencer contest which aims to have a "measurable impact" on others. Lilla describes the event:

Founder, CEO Lilla Bolyki (R) with team members Olesia Shuprova and Nora Hegedus

What inspired you to create Miss Influencer contest?

Somehow, I was always involved in the world of media, beauty contests and social media. Starting from Hungary when I wasn’t only working as a model for many years, but created my own Media School, teaching the young generation how to adapt to the era of digitals and mass press. After several years of running a successful project, we started to organise one of the most successful beauty contests in Hungary at that time. As the years passed by, I gained experience, knowledge about the market and also about the business perspective of the opportunities it involved. When my team and I created the idea of Miss Influencer, it wasn’t about only beauty any more. We recognised the importance of the credibility, the talent, the creativity of the girls we are working with and that it isn’t just a priority for us as a company or for the audience, but a number one preference for the sponsors and partners we are collaborating through our projects.

Describe the ideal candidate.

I can’t and don’t want to sugar coat the power of a gorgeous girl, but I definitely won’t be impressed with physical features these days. I guess everyone is aware that the magic of the glam industry lies in the possibility to make everyone beautiful with some quite fast treatments or even surgeries, but the personality, the impressiveness, the knowledge and the story behind can’t be mastered in a day. So, I would say, we are looking for someone with a stand-alone character, a story behind and a measurable impact on others.

Tell us more about the takeaways from Miss Influencer.

The Queen (winner) will receive Dh100,000 cash, a Mazda CX-30 for the whole 2023 and a 1-year luxury living in Ramee Dream Hotel. We would like to provide all the comfort for the winner to focus on what she does the best: growing.

For more information on the contest go to www.miss-influencer.com