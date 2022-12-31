Indian actors Anil Kapoor, Anupam Kher visit cricketer Rishabh Pant

The Dutch music star will be joined by international DJs Fedde Le Grand and Justus
Bollywood actors Anil Kapoor and Anupam Kher on Saturday met cricketer Rishabh Pant who is recuperating at Max Hospital after suffering injuries in a car crash.
India's star cricketer had a miraculous escape when his car crashed into a road divider and caught fire after he dozed off at the wheel on the Delhi-Dehradun highway in the early hours of Friday.
"He (Pant) is doing fine. We met him as fans. Let us pray that he recovers soon and we see him playing again," Kapoor told reporters after coming out of the hospital.
Kher, who accompanied Kapoor, said they made the cricketer laugh a lot.
"Everything is fine. We met Pant, his mother and relatives, they are all fine. We made him laugh a lot," he said.
The 25-year-old, who was on his way to his home-town Roorkee to surprise his mother, suffered injuries on his head, back and feet in the accident, according to police.
Hospital authorities have said that his condition is stable.
