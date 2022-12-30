Rishabh Pant car accident: Cricketer dozed off while driving; condition now stable

The auction will take place in the southern Indian city of Kochi on Friday
Indian cricketer Rishabh Pant is in a stable condition in hospital, following a car crash in the early hours of Friday morning.
Police said that the wicketkeeper-batsman — who was alone in the car when it crashed in the northern state of Uttarakhand — had lost control of the vehicle when he "dozed off". The car flipped over twice, police added.
Photographs of the crash showed extensive impact and fire damage to the car.
Hospital authorities were not immediately available to give an update on Pant's condition.
Cricket website ESPNCricinfo reported that the 25-year-old suffered lacerative wounds on his forehead above his left eye and also a ligament tear in his knee. The report added that first X-rays did not show any fractures.
"Rishabh is stable and undergoing scans," the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) secretary Jay Shah tweeted.
"We are closely monitoring his progress and will provide him with all the necessary support."
Pant's Indian Premier League team Delhi Capitals said that the crash occurred between Manglaur and Narsan in Haridwar district. "He has now been shifted to a hospital in Dehradun after receiving primary treatment at a hospital in Roorkee," they said on Twitter.
Uttarakhand Director General of Police Ashok Kumar told Reuters: "Pant had told the local police that he lost control on his car after he dozed off for a couple of seconds. The police is investigating the case."
Multiple reports in Indian media said that Pant's car had collided with the traffic divider in the middle of the road.
Pant was part of the India test squad that sealed a 2-0 series victory over Bangladesh this month. He was not named in their Twenty20 and ODI squads for matches against Sri Lanka next month.
National Cricket Academy chairman and former test batsman VVS Laxman wished Pant a speedy recovery.
"Praying for Rishabh Pant. Thankfully he is out of danger," Laxman tweeted.
Delhi Capitals head coach Ricky Ponting also expressed his concern.
"Hope you're on the mend and back on your feet soon," tweeted the former Australia captain.
