India: Rishabh Pant 'suffers injuries' in accident after car catches fire

The cricketer met with an accident on the Delhi-Dehradun highway

By Web Desk Published: Fri 30 Dec 2022, 7:50 AM Last updated: Fri 30 Dec 2022, 8:32 AM

Indian cricketer Rishabh Pant has reportedly met with an accident. Media reports say the wicket-keeper batter is severely injured.

Pant's car caught fire on the the Delhi-Dehradun highway.

"Cricketer Rishabh Pant's car met with an accident between Manglaur and Narsan in Haridwar district. He has been shifted to Max Hospital Dehradun after giving primary treatment at Roorkee Civil Hospital. Accident took place on NH-58 of Manglaur Police Station area," SP Dehat Swapan Kishore has said.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has instructed officials to ensure all possible arrangements for the treatment of the injured cricketer and to provide an air ambulance if required, the Chief Minister's Office has said.

